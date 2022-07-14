Huddersfield Town join the likes of West Brom in pursuit of Newcastle United ace

Huddersfield Town have joined West Brom in the race for Newcastle United’s prospect Elliot Anderson, as per iNews.

Anderson, 19, spent last season playing for both the Magpies’ U23 side and for Bristol Rovers.

The Scotland U21 international featured in 29 games, scoring 13 times and assisting a further five.

The midfielder is an impressive talent and he’s currently being assessed by Newcastle United’s first-team coaches on their pre-season tour.

Speaking recently, Anderson admitted he would be open to another loan move – he has been the subject of quite strong interest so far this summer with Sheffield Wednesday placing a bid, and Steve Bruce’s West Brom monitoring him closely.

Now it’s the Terriers who are the latest side interested in the hot prospect.

A season-changing addition…

Anderson has bundles of quality and potential to utilise wherever he ends up next season.

The 19-year-old needs to ensure he goes somewhere with consistent game time up for grabs so he can demonstrate his talents and continue his progression.

Both the Terriers and West Brom will be hopeful of challenging for promotion in the 2022/23 season and one team may have an edge in this race.

Bruce’s Baggies could hold an advantage considering the experienced boss’ recent time at the Magpies.

However, Danny Schofield’s side have a much better foundation coming off the back of a 3rd place finish in the Championship last season, and currently, they look more likely to succeed next time out.

It’ll be intriguing to see what Anderson prioritises, but given the fact he’s in Austria for Eddie Howe’s pre-season tour, it’s likely we won’t get a final decision soon.

The Championship season begins in less than three weeks and Anderson will surely want to be settled into his new team by then.