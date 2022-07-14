‘He is staying’ – Sheffield United boss rules out summer exit for in-demand Blades ace

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says defender Max Lowe is ‘staying’ at the club this summer.

Lowe, 25, spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The full-back made 23 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and assisting four throughout the 2021/22 season.

Lowe’s contributions helped guide Steve Cooper’s side back to the Premier League and since then he has returned to Bramall Lane.

The 25-year-old has experience in the top flight and joined the Blades from Derby County back in 2020.

The Blades reportedly paid £15million for both Lowe and Jayden Bogle in a double switch from the Rams.

Lowe’s recent performances have captured some interest from elsewhere. Forest made a bid of around £2million for Lowe back in January which was rejected and later reports suggested they were set to try again in the summer.

Olympiacos also submitted a bid earlier this month for Lowe, but that deal didn’t materialise.

Now, talking to The Star, Heckingbottom has revealed what the future holds for Lowe, he said:

“He is staying. There was a bid for Lowey. A ridiculously low bid. A lot less than what we paid for him.

“We like the lad, he’s gone out on loan and done really well in this league and helped a team get promoted out of this league. That’s exactly what we want.”

This is a hugely promising update for Sheffield United supporters as the season draws closer.

The Blades struggled for consistency at the start of last season and many would argue that played a big part in their failure to capture promotion.

They’ll be hoping to build the momentum early on this time around and that will mean having a squad raring to go on the opening day of the campaign.

Lowe has promotion experience from just last year and this should set him in a good position to play a crucial part in the Blades’ campaign this time out.

Being able to hold onto Lowe, amid Premier League interest is also incredibly promising for their supporters as it demonstrates they are clearly setting high expectations for the coming season.

Sheffield United begin their Championship season with a match against Watford on August 1st.