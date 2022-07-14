Grimsby Town strike agreement to snap up 25-year-old midfielder

Grimsby Town have made five new signings so far this summer in their preparations for a return to the Football League.

Niall Maher, Anthony Glennon, Otis Khan, Stephen Wearne and Danilo Orsi have all made their way to Blundell Park, but the Mariners could do with bolstering their ranks further before their return to League Two football.

Now, it seems signing number six is on the cards for Paul Hurst.

Football Insider (Transfer Live, 14.07.22) have claimed that a deal has been reached for Halifax Town midfielder Green.

The 25-year-old has been with the Shaymen for two years now, notching up six goals in 76 appearances for the National League side after arriving on a free transfer from York City two years ago. He has been plying his trade outside of the EFL for much of his career but Grimsby Town look set to give him the chance to make the step up.

A well-stocked midfield…

The proposed deal for Green will see Hurst gain another option in the middle of the park.

Currently, the Mariners have Harry Clifton and Evan Khouri as their main central midfield options, though attacking midfielder Gavan Holohan has spent much of his career playing in central midfield too. Former Sunderland talent Wearne can play in a slightly deeper role too, so Hurst’s midfield options will be pretty well-stocked if Green arrives.

The midfielder will be hungry to impress after landing a chance back in League Two. He previously played twice in the division during his time as a youngster with Hartlepool United but will now be keen to prove he deserves a regular spot in the EFL.