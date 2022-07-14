Burnley pursuing eye-catching deal for 19-year-old Dutch talent

Burnley are keen on signing young Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, a report from the Burnley Express has said.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has wasted no time in making a mark on proceedings at Turf Moor.

The devastation of relegation has quickly turned to optimism thanks to the Clarets’ smart recruitment. Scott Twine, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) have all made their way to Lancashire, and it seems as though they aren’t looking to stop there.

Links with more transfers are circulating and now, young ‘keeper Verbruggen has emerged as a target.

The Burnley Express is reporting that Kompany is keen to bring the 19-year-old over to England having worked with him at Anderlecht.

An agreement hasn’t been reached, it is said, and a deal could cost more than the €3m to €3.5m spent on recruiting former West Ham United man Cullen from the Belgian giants.

An area to add to?

As it stands, Burnley have three senior goalkeepers on the books.

The number one shirt may well be up for grabs after long-standing first choice Nick Pope joined Newcastle United though.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Wayne Hennessey and Will Norris are the first-team options currently available to Kompany. However, Hennessey has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest ahead of the new season.

If he does head to the City Ground, it would be wise for the Clarets to add another ‘keeper, and Verbruggen would be an exciting option.

At 19, he looks to be a promising talent for the future and could be the club’s number one for years to come if a move materialises. The Dutch U21 international only has seven first-team appearances to his name but he could be a solid long-term addition for Burnley as they build for the future under Kompany.