Burnley linked with 5 potential new signings this week whilst duo are linked with moves away

Burnley’s summer transfer window has arguably been the most impressive of all the Championship sides so far this summer, and the Clarets look to have even more additions in their sights.

With Nick Pope having left already and with Wayne Hennessey looking set to join Nottingham Forest, Burnley could do with a goalkeeper, and one shot-stopper being linked with a move to Turf Moor is Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen.

Burnley Express say that Vincent Kompany could raid his former club for the 19-year-old.

Moving further up the pitch and Burnley are said to have agreed season-long loan deal for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who impressed on loan with Coventry City in the second tier last time round.

Another left-back who’s recently been linked with Burnley is Angers’ Souleyman Doumbia, who’s been linked with Birmingham City this summer as well.

Elsewhere, reports claim that the Clarets are keen on West Brom centre-back Dara O’Shea, whilst Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Clarets are keen on Manchester City midfielder Liam Delap:

Manchester City are prepared to let Liam Delap leave in the next weeks. Been told Burnley asked for Delap on loan until end of the season, while Southampton are also interested but for permanent move. 🔵 #MCFC Final decision to be made in the next days. pic.twitter.com/3HU0TiWrfN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

As well as Hennessey being tipped to join Forest, Maxwel Cornet continues to find himself in transfer headlines, with Leeds United the latest club to be linked with the Ivorian.

An impressive summer…

Josh Cullen’s arrival this week takes Kompany’s summer signings tally up to six, with Scott Twine, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Luke McNally and Samuel Bastien being the other five.

And there looks set to be more before the start of the 2022/23 season which should give Clarets fans high hopes of an immediate return to the top flight next season.

It seems like left-back is an area which Kompany wanted to bolster, and Maatsen will give the Belgian a solid option in there, but a new goalkeeper could also become a priority.

Meanwhile, the potential addition of Delap in midfield will add some more depth to an already impressive midfield department at Turf Moor.

Burnley have certainly had a strong summer transfer window so far but it remains to be seen how Kompany will fare managing in the Championship, and also how well his new players can gel ahead of what will be a tough, long-haul season.

The Clarets kick off their Championship campaign with a trip to Huddersfield Town at the end of this month.