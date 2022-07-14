Burnley agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea man who spent last season in the Championship

Burnley have agreed a season-long loan deal for Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen, according to The Athletic.

Maatsen, 20, spent last season in the Championship with Coventry City.

Featuring at left wing-back, Maatsen played 42 games, scoring three and assisting once in all competitions.

The Netherlands U21 international is a hot prospect and his performances have caught interest this summer.

Reports from the Netherlands suggest Feyenoord have lost out on Maatsen as the Chelsea youngster favours a move to Turf Moor.

The Athletic are reporting Maatsen is due at Burnley today to complete a medical ahead of a proposed move to join Vincent Kompany’s side on a season-long loan.

The Clarets are continuing their good form in the transfer window this summer and should this one get over the line, they will have another brilliant prospect added to their squad.

A growing confidence…

Burnley have arguably had the best window of all the second tier teams so far.

Their recruitment team have added depth in almost every area and it doesn’t appear they will be slowing down anytime soon.

Alongside the links with Maatsen, Burnley have also been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Liam Delap.

Manchester City are prepared to let Liam Delap leave in the next weeks. Been told Burnley asked for Delap on loan until end of the season, while Southampton are also interested but for permanent move. 🔵 #MCFC Final decision to be made in the next days. pic.twitter.com/3HU0TiWrfN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

Maatsen would add Championship experience to Burnley’s squad despite his young age and he certainly knows what it takes to succeed in this division.

Kompany is hoping to guide his side to an immediate Premier League return this season and it’s evident already the former City captain has a huge pulling factor when it comes to new arrivals.

The Maatsen deal looks as good as done and the Dutch defender will prove to be a fearless addition to a side gunning for promotion.

Burnley kick-start their season against Huddersfield Town on July 29th.