Bournemouth midfielder lined up for League One loan switch

Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh is training with Burton Albion ahead of a possible loan move to the Pirelli Stadium, it has been reported.

Burton Albion‘s summer transfer window has been a slow one thus far.

The start of the season is coming closer and at this moment in time, only two players have made their way through the door. Davis Keillor-Dunn has arrived from Oldham Athletic and young goalkeeper Vijlami Sinisalo has signed on loan from Aston Villa.

However, signing number three could be in the offing, with another loan swoop eyed up.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth youngster Moriah-Welsh is currently training with Burton Albion ahead of a potential temporary move to the League One side for the new season. Despite being highly-rated by the Cherries, Moriah-Welsh may well head out on loan to pick up more senior game time.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is now casting his eyes over the midfielder before deciding on a potential swoop.

A clever addition?

If Moriah-Welsh can impress the Brewers enough to earn a loan deal, it could prove to be a smart bit of business for the club.

While central midfield is his main role, he can fill in as a right-back as well if needed. That versatility will be important over the course of the campaign, especially if the Brewers want to improve on last season’s 16th place finish.

As it stands, Terry Taylor, Bryn Morris, Charlie Lakin and Ciaran Gilligan are the main central midfield options for Hasselbaink, though the versatile Joe Powell can play in the position if needed too.

Moriah-Welsh would certainly benefit from a loan move, but it remains to be seen if he ends up linking up with Burton Albion.