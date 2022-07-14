Blackburn Rovers transfer state of play as club has 3 names being linked + key man being backed to stay

Blackburn Rovers’ summer so far has been very quiet. But transfer rumours coming out of Ewood Park are hotting up as we near the start of the new season.

Blackburn Rovers appointed a new Director of Football in Gregg Broughton at the start of summer, and a new manager in Jon Dahl Tomasson.

So far though, the free signing of Ethan Walker remains the club’s only signing of the summer.

This week however has seen Rovers linked with a few potential new signings, with the most prominent of those rumours being Blackburn’s links to Ben Davies.

It’s been well-documented by now. But it seems like Rovers could yet be priced out of a move for the Liverpool man, with Tomasson saying on the situation:

“It’s about quality, wages and you know how things work in football. We are trying to do the right things to get the right people in.

“It’s not my department, the club know what I want and they are working hard to provide it. I am working harder each day to make them better and improve them.”

Meanwhile, Reda Khadra has been linked with a potential return to the club.

The Brighton man spent last season on loan with Blackburn and proved to be a useful player, but it’s now said that Rovers’ Championship rivals Sheffield United have opened talks with the German.

Lastly, it’s been revealed that Malmo’s jo Inge Berget – who’s been linked with a summer move to Blackburn Rovers – is in contract renewal talks with current club Malmo, in another transfer blow for Blackburn.

And another transfer blow, or perhaps a transfer blessing, is that Ben Brereton Diaz is being backed to stay at Blackburn for the time being.

He’s a key player and a proven Championship striker after netting 22 times last season. But he’s in the final year of his contract now and Rovers could yet end up losing their star man for nothing next summer.

A tough season ahead…

There’s a lot of teams in the Championship looking set for a competitive season next time round. Blackburn though look set for a tough campaign under their new manager, given their lack of activity in this summer transfer window.

The club has also lost a lot of good players from last season, making things even more difficult for Tomasson in his first season in charge of the club.

But there is still time for Rovers to bring in some fresh faces, with a centre-back signing looking like a priority and an attacking signing too.

If Tomasson can bring in Davies and maybe Khadra this summer, with a couple of others to add some depth, then it could be a decent summer.

The situation regarding Brereton Diaz though remains a difficult one for the Lancashire club to manage.