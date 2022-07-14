Blackburn Rovers ace makes loan admission amid battle for first-team role

Blackburn Rovers starlet Jake Garrett has said he would be open to a loan exit if it was the right move, though he intends on fighting for a place in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s plans.

Blackburn Rovers‘ squad needs bolstering this summer, with midfield in dire need of reinforcements. As it stands, Lewis Travis and John Buckley are the only natural senior centre midfielders on the books, though Tayo Edun can and has played there before.

It has given youngsters like Garrett the chance to stake a claim for a first-team role moving forward.

Now, the versatile 19-year-old has made a statement on his immediate future.

Speaking with Lancs Live, the youngster said that he is determined to fight for a place in the side if new additions come in. On top of that, if fresh faces do come in and the door opens for a temporary exit, it would have to be the ‘right loan’, he says.

“If players come in, I like to fight for my position,” Garrett said.

“I need to show the gaffer I’m better than them, that’s how I look at it.

“If there is someone in my position, and there was to be a loan, it would have to be the right loan for me. I don’t want it to be a case of the ball being over my head, I want to get on it and work on things on the pitch. Let’s see what happens and fingers crossed I’m in the plans.”

A new crop of talent?

Plenty of youngsters made their way through the Blackburn Rovers ranks during Tony Mowbray’s time in charge at Ewood Park.

Lewis Travis is among those still in the side since breaking through under his management, while Ryan Nyambe has headed elsewhere.

Garrett will be determined he can prove he deserves a place in Tomasson’s first-team plans moving forward to follow in the footsteps of those before him and make a senior breakthrough at Blackburn Rovers. It seems as though he has made a good impression on the new boss this summer, as has Adam Wharton, it is said.

However, regular game time is crucial for Garrett, and given his hunger, it could be the right time to see him tested at a senior level, be it with Rovers or out on loan.