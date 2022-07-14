Birmingham City set to snap up veteran ‘keeper after Premier League departure

John Ruddy is on the verge of joining Birmingham City, as per talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Ruddy, 35, spent five years on the books with Wolves before heading for pastures new this summer.

The former Everton man has tons of Championship experience through his time with both Wolves and Norwich City.

Ruddy has had interest from across England so far this summer with Sunderland monitoring the goalkeeper and Nottingham Forest interested (talkSPORT via Nottingham Forest News).

However, it now seems as though Ruddy is set to sign for Birmingham City in the Championship. Reporter Crook stated on Twitter on Wednesday night:

Also John Ruddy on the verge of joining #BirminghamCity — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) July 13, 2022

The Blues need a keeper this summer with Neil Etheridge the only senior goalkeeper at the club and the addition of Ruddy will bring some much-needed cover in between the sticks.

Just what the Blues need?

Birmingham City finished 20th last season and under the new guidance of John Eustace, they will be hoping for immediate improvements.

The arrival of Ruddy is a necessary one given the limited options in goal, and he could have a positive impact on proceedings at St. Andrew’s.

His vast level of experience in both the Premier League and the second-tier will should help make him a key figure both on and off the pitch too. Although his prime is arguably past him, his level of experience could be of great value to the young goalkeepers in the Blues’ squad.

The Championship looks more competitive than ever and it is vital Birmingham City don’t get drawn into a relegation battle this time out, but more additions will be needed on top of the seemingly incoming Ruddy.