Birmingham City set to sign Arsenal man on season-long loan, says reporter

Birmingham City look set to sign Arsenal youngster Auston Trusty on a season-long loan.

Trusty, 23, joined Arsenal earlier this year after spending time with the likes of Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids in his native MLS league.

The centre-back is yet to make his Gunners debut. But The Arsenal Newsroom reporter Connor Humm has confirmed on Twitter that Trusty is set to sign for Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

He tweeted earlier today:

🇺🇸 Arsenal defender Auston Trusty is set to join Birmingham City on a season long loan, as per @NorthBSHA. pic.twitter.com/hY4TyTb0zk — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) July 14, 2022

Trusty was sent back to Colorado Rapids on loan earlier this year. He’s so far featured 16 times in the 2022 MLS season but he’s been left out of the last two matchday squads.

So far this summer, Blues have brought in Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves and Przemyslaw Placheta on loan from Norwich City, with Trusty looking set to become the club’s third summer signing.

John Eustace is the man in charge of Blues now, as the club continue to be in enthralled in takeover talks.

Defensive additions…

Blues boasted one of the worst defensive records in the Championship last season, conceding 75 goals in their 46 league fixtures.

The loss of Sanderson midway through the campaign didn’t help. But his return is certainly a boost for Eustace’s new side and the addition of Trusty is another keen-looking one.

He’s so far unproven in English football. But with Birmingham City in the Championship he has a chance to show Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta that he can cut it in England.

Whether he’ll be a regular starter remains to be seen, especially arriving so close to the start of the new season – expect Eustace to usher him into the first-team fold in time.

Birmingham City‘s 2022/23 campaign starts with a trip to Luton Town at the end of the month.