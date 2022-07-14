Birmingham City linked with 3 potential new signings this week whilst one is linked with St Andrew’s exit

Despite the club still being in the middle of a takeover saga, Birmingham City‘s summer preparations look to be taking shape.

The club’s already brought in Dion Sanderson and Przemyslaw Placheta on loan, whilst seeing the likes of Fran Villalba and Ivan Sanchez seal permanent exits.

John Eustace is definitely fronting something of an overhaul at St Andrew’s, with more new signings being linked this week.

At the start of the week, Mike McGrath revealed that ex-Huddersfield Town favourite Aaron Mooy was being eyed up by a number of Championship clubs, including Blues as well as the likes of Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Alex Crook has revealed that former Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy is on the verge of joining Birmingham City on a free transfer, and he’ll bring a wealth of experience to Eustace’s goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign.

Lastly in terms of potential new signings, it’s been revealed today that Arsenal youngster Auston Trusty is set to join Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, Blues prospect Keyendrah Simmonds is being linked with all of Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Oxford United.

Blues on the mend…

Birmingham City fans have had to endure a really torrid past few seasons. Their club has constantly been fighting for survival in the Championship, whilst the owners have come under severe scrutiny for their running of the club.

But with Lee Bowyer gone and a new, up-and-coming manager in Eustace in place – and of course with a potential takeover in the making – things are certainly starting to look up for Blues ahead of the new campaign.

If they can make a few more signings between now and the start of next season then this summer transfer window can certainly be deemed a strong one – a midfield addition looks to be a priority for the club with Sanchez and also Ivan Sunjic having left, and Mooy would definitely make for a strong addition in that area of the pitch.

And a bit of experience in the side wouldn’t go amiss either, with a lot of younger players looking set to play a part in Eustace’s first-team next season.

Blues’ 2022/23 campaign kicks off with a trip to Luton Town at the end of this month.