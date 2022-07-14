31-year-old closing in on Barnsley move after Ipswich Town departure

Barnsley are set to sign striker James Norwood on a free transfer after his Ipswich Town departure, the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

Ipswich Town made the decision not to hand Norwood a new deal at the end of last season. The decision has freed the experienced striker to find a new club after 28 goals and nine assists in a three-year stay at Portman Road.

Now though, it has emerged the Eastbourne-born forward is set to stay in League One.

The East Anglian Daily Times has reported that Ipswich Town‘s League One rivals Barnsley are closing in on a deal to sign Norwood.

Michael Duff could do with adding a new striker to his ranks this summer. Devante Cole, Aaron Leya Iseka and Jack Aitchison remain on the books but Norwood will only further bolster their options while bringing plenty of EFL pedigree with him.

A point to prove…

Despite managing a respectable goal tally with Ipswich Town, Norwood’s spell at Portman Road was turbulent.

Should his move to Barnsley go through, he will be determined to prove himself in League One. He has starred in League Two before and at times looked as though he could have been a great player for the Tractor Boys to have on the books but ultimately, the club decided it was time to let him go this summer.

A move to Barnsley would see him join a club with the ambition of fighting towards the top of the table and pushing for promotion, as was the hope at Ipswich Town.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be finalised, but it could be a clever move for Michael Duff and the Tykes.