23-year-old lands in England ahead of proposed Norwich City move

Norwich City transfer target Gabriel Sara is said to have flown into England on Wednesday night to finalise a move from Sao Paulo to Carrow Road.

Norwich City have been heavily linked with Brazilian ace Sara this summer. The midfielder was also said to be on West Brom’s radar before it emerged the Canaries had agreed an eight-figure deal.

Now, a fresh update has emerged from Globo.

It is said that Sara flew into England on Wednesday night to put the finishing touches on his proposed move to Carrow Road.

The 23-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal with the Championship club and undergo a medical.

News of Sara’s nearing arrival will certainly be exciting news for Norwich City given their slow summer transfer window to date. Isaac Hayden is the only new signing the Canaries have made this summer but the signing of the Sao Paulo ace will hopefully mark the start of a ramp-up in transfer business.

A new challenge for Sara…

To date, Sara has spent his entire career plying his trade in Brazil. He has made his way through Sao Paulo’s youth ranks and into the senior side, notching up a total of 113 appearances for the club.

South America has proven to be a fruitful region of recruitment for clubs before and it will be hoped the central midfielder can adjust to life with Norwich City quickly and play an important role in their bid to return to the Premier League.

He can play in a range of midfield roles, be it out on the left or right, in a more advanced role as an attacking midfielder or in a deeper role, so it will be intriguing to see where Dean Smith fields him should the move go through.