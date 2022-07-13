Wildsmith in, Hourihane in – Is this Derby County’s strongest starting XI as things stand?

Finally out of administration, Derby County are putting together a strong summer transfer window.

Liam Rosenior will lead the Rams into the 2022/23 League One campaign. His side needed rebuilding this summer and so far, Derby County have made some solid signings.

But with the new season just a couple of weeks away, what is Derby County’s current strongest XI?

A back-up goalkeeper is certainly needed after seeing Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos both move on, but as it stands, it seems like Joe Wildsmith will be Derby County’s no.1 going into next season.

Providing Rosenior plays a 4-2-3-1 formation that the Rams played for the bulk of last season, we could see Craig Forsyth start at left-back, with Rosenior’s strongest centre-pairing possibly being James Chester and Curtis Davies, who recent re-signed with the club.

As it stands, Derby don’t have a recognised first-teeam right-back, but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could potentially start in that void if Rosenior wants more attacking full-backs.

In midfield, the likes of Krystian Bielik and Max Bird will surely start in front of the defence should they remain at the club, with Conor Hourihane potentially taking on a more advanced role, in a no.10 position perhaps.

Tom Barkhuizen or Mendez-Laing can play on the right of an attacking midfield three, or even Louie Sibley, with a left-winger perhaps needed going into the new season.

Up top, Rosenior has a decent option in David McGoldrick, with Barkhuizen also able to play in a no.9 position. Expect the Rams to look into bringing in a new striker before the start of the season though, with James Collins being tipped to join.

As it stands, this could be Derby County’s strongest starting XI: