West Ham could step up pursuit of Championship talent, says trusted source

West Ham ‘could be’ prepared to step up their interest in Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, says ExWHUemployee.

Sarr, 24, is once again being linked with a move away form Watford after yet anther relegation for the Hornets.

The Senegalese attacker joined the club in 2019 and impressed in his first season in England, scoring five and assisting four in 28 Premier League appearances.

Watford were relegated that season but Sarr remained at the club going into the Championship, scoring 13 in 39 second tier appearances.

And he impressed again in the top flight last season with five goals to his name, making him a reported target of West Ham’s going into this summer.

And now, trusted West Ham insider ExWHUemployee says that the Hammers ‘could be’ prepared to up their interest in Sarr ahead of the start of the next season.

Should Watford sell?

It was said at the start of summer (via ChronicleLive) that Watford would accept ‘sensible offers’ for Sarr this summer.

So the Hornets are seemingly open to selling the attacker, but they’ll want to make back the bulk of the club-record fee they paid for Sarr in 2019, reported to be around £40million.

Whether or not West Ham – or any team for that matter – will be ready to spend anything close to £40million on Sarr remains to be seen.

He’s certainly a player with potential but he didn’t exactly light up the Premier League last season, so Watford might have to lower their valuation of the player if they want to recoup a bit of cash on him this summer.

But should he stay at the club, then new manager Rob Edwards will have a real threat going forward as the Hornets vie for an immediate return to the top flight.