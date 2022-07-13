West Brom man undergoing Portsmouth medical

West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is undergoing a medical with Portsmouth ahead of a season-long loan move, Alex Crook has reported.

Portsmouth are in the market for a new goalkeeper after Gavin Bazunu’s loan came to an end upon the climax of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Irishman was a huge hit at Fratton Park and now, it will be hoped incoming shot-stopper Griffiths can emulate his success.

According to talkSPORT reporter Crook, the West Brom youngster is poised to complete a loan move to the League One side. He is undergoing a medical ahead of his switch to Pompey, opting to head for Portsmouth instead of other clubs as he believes Danny Cowley is the best man to help him continue his development.

Understand #WBA goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is undergoing a medical at #Pompey today ahead of season-long loan move. Had lots of other offers but believes Danny Cowley can get the best out of him as he did with Bazunu last season. Good signing. Great potential. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) July 13, 2022

The proposed move will be Griffiths’ third loan spell away from The Hawthorns.

He first made a name for himself in a strong spell with Cheltenham Town and despite struggling with Lincoln City, he remains an exciting ‘keeper to have an eye on moving forward.

A smart capture…

After Bazunu’s success, it makes sense for Portsmouth to return to the loan market for a new goalkeeper.

It leaves space in their budget for fees to be paid for other players, with new strikers a must at Fratton Park.

Griffiths will be determined to impress too following his underwhelming stint at Sincil Bank, so Cowley will be hoping he can get the best out of another young and hungry shot-stopper. He could play a vital role in Pompey’s bid to improve on last season’s disappointing campaign, so it will be hoped the medical can be completed with no surprise obstacles.