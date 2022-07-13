West Brom hold talks with free agent midfielder, says reporter

Former West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu has held talks over a possible return to The Hawthorns, reveals Express and Star.

Yokuslu, 28, is a free agent following his release from Celta Vigo earlier this summer.

The Turkish international spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with West Brom, racking up 16 Premier League appearances but being unable to prevent the Baggies from relegation into the Championship.

He’d been loosely linked with a return to West Brom earlier this month but Baggies boss Steve Bruce played down the potential move.

Now though, Express and Star have revealed that Yokuslu has dropped his wage demands and has held talks with West Brom over a possible return to the club.

Joseph Masi writes that Yokuslu is now the Baggies’ ‘number one target when it comes to central midfielders’.

Masi also suggests that this means the Baggies’ pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury could take a backseat for the time being.

Strong summer so far…

Yokuslu could join both John Swift and Jed Wallace as Bruce’s summer signings so far. It’d make for a much-improved midfield from last time round but there’s still other areas of the pitch which may need improving.

Bruce is well-known to want a new right-back this summer, with the possibility of adding another striker also mentioned.

The Baggies have a lot of quality in their ranks, especially so with the additions of Swift and Wallace, but they’re going to need a bit more if they’re to really challenge for promotion next season with a lot of teams looking strong ahead of the new campaign.

But the potential signing of Yokuslu looks to be another exciting one, and it goes to show the pulling power that Bruce and West Brom appear to have in the transfer market this summer.