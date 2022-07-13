Watford dealt injury blow ahead of 2022/23 campaign

Watford will be without midfielder Imran Louza for the opening month of the 2022/23 campaign as he recovers from knee surgery, according to the Watford Observer.

Watford are preparing for life in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League last season and will be looking to bounce back at the first time of asking.

They will need a fully-fit squad to be able to compete with other sides vying for promotion and so the news regarding Louza will come as a blow for the Hornets. He is expected to miss the entirety of August as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The midfielder played a total of 20 times in the Premier League last term under the guidance of managers Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson, and the 23-year-old is expected to challenge for a place in the starting eleven in the upcoming campaign too.

His absence will be felt in the Watford midfield but they do have the likes of Dan Gosling, Edo Kayembe, Tom Cleverley and Domingos Quina to come in to replace the Moroccan in the early stages.

An untimely blow for the Hornets…

Although Rob Edwards does have a few options in midfield, Louza missing a potential seven matches throughout August is going to be a blow nonetheless.

The same article reports that Cleverley is also out injured and has missed all three of their pre-season friendlies. He could also miss some games of the regular season if the injury permits him to recover beyond their curtain raiser with Sheffield United on August 1st, affecting Watford’s options even more.

Midfield options for Edwards then will be limited going into the new campaign and with this fresh injury blow to Louza, Watford may be forced to dip into the transfer market for a midfield addition.

It will be hoped Louza will return quicker than expected and help Watford in their quest for promotion back to the top flight.