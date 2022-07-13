‘That for me is the difference’ – Will QPR make the play-offs next season? Prediction

QPR are one of many teams vying for a top-half finish next season, with new manager Michael Beale setting that as a bare minimum for his side.

The new QPR boss says that he wants a top-half finish at least next season. But it’ll be difficult, with so many strong teams in the second tier next season and with Beale of course entering his first season as a manager.

But hopes are high that Beale can bring good fortunes to QPR next time round and here we discuss whether or not his side can make the top-six.

Luke Phelps

“QPR are certainly taking a gamble on Beale, but it’s a calculated one. He’s a highly-regarded coach with some good ideas and in time, he’ll surely live up to expectations at QPR, but nobody really knows how his first season will pan out.

“He’s made some good signings so far but the R’s still lack a true goal-scorer, and that for me is the difference between them and the top-six next season.

“A top 10 finish is achievable, providing they can go the season without any major injuries and also providing that they can make a couple more signings before the end of this summer window, to give themselves some much-needed depth.”

Table prediction: 10th

James Ray

“QPR have managed to hold onto their key assets so far this summer while making a couple of shrewd moves of their own in the market.

“With Beale at the helm it looks to be a promising future for the R’s too, even if his appointment doesn’t turn them into serious promotion candidates right away. It could well be a season with ups and downs and there could be a spell where Beale comes under some pressure if results aren’t coming.

“A mid-table finish would be a respectable one for the R’s and their new boss and I think they’ll manage just that.”

Table prediction: 12th

Tom Kelly-Hansford

“QPR maybe haven’t been as active in the window so far as fans would’ve liked. Quality has been added, but there are still holes to fill. This is Michael Beale’s first senior management job and it remains to be seen whether or not he can do what Mark Warburton couldn’t quite manage last season.

“Having finished 11th last time out, it doesn’t quite look as if Beale’s side have done enough to make up the gap to the top-six as of yet.”

Table prediction: 9th