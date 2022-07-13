Swansea City secure agreement with emerging star after Rangers offer

Swansea City awarded Congreve with the Academy Player of the Season award for the 2021/22 campaign and is highly regarded at the Swansea.com Stadium.

He was rewarded with five appearances in the first-team at the end of the season, starting the final two.

At 18, many promising players looking to make a senior breakthrough often head out on loan, giving them a chance to pick up regular game time elsewhere. However, a recent loan bid from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers has been rejected, it has been said.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side had identified the teenager as a potential signing, but he is set to be part of Russell Martin’s first-team plans at Swansea City.

The Swans have now offered the versatile midfielder a new contract and Football Insider report that he has agreed on the terms of the new deal. Details of the deal remain unknown.

A huge boost for Congreve…

Despite his youth, Martin is intent on giving the versatile talent a shot in the senior side, which will surely come as a huge boost to Congreve ahead of the new campaign.

The decision shows that the Swansea City boss has plenty of faith in the youngster’s ability as a first-team breakthrough beckons for the Wales U18 international.

Regular playing time will be vital for Congreve but Martin has shown a willingness and ability to develop youngsters in South Wales, and it will be hoped academy talent Congreve is the latest to reap the benefits of his tutelage.