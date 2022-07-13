Stoke City set sights on 25-year-old who spent last season in League One

Stoke City are alongside Kasimpasa in the pursuit of Dijon FCO playmaker Bersant Celina, journalist Ertan Suzgun has reported.

Stoke City have enjoyed a productive start to the summer transfer window. Harry Clarke, Aden Flint, Liam McCarron, Josh Laurent and Gavin Kilkenny have all made their way to Staffordshire ahead of the new season.

However, Michael O’Neill could do with adding some more attacking creativity to his ranks.

In the search to do so, it is claimed that the Potters have identified Kosovan attacker Celina as a target.

Turkish reporter Suzgun has said that Stoke City hold a ‘serious’ interest in the 25-year-old, who has been the subject of an official offer from Super Lig outfit Kasimpasa.

ÖZEL – Kasımpaşa, Dijon forması giyen Bersant Celina için resmî teklif yaptı. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Oyuncuya Stoke City’nin de ciddi ilgisi var. pic.twitter.com/NzwI2TS2aa — Ertan Süzgün (@ertansuzgun) July 13, 2022

Celina, who can play on either wing or through the middle as a number 10, spent last season on loan with Ipswich Town. He managed six goals and six assists in 35 appearances in his second spell at Portman Road before returning to parent club Dijon FCO.

Just what the Potters need?

While Stoke City have midfielders like Nick Powell and Lewis Baker who are capable of chipping in going forward, Celina could be a really useful player going forward.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips is the only natural winger on the books at the moment, although Tyrese Campbell can operate out wide too.

Celina would be an option on either the left or right as well as in attacking midfield. He even dropped into a slightly deeper role to operate as a central midfielder for Ipswich Town on occasions too during his loan spell.

His versatility combined with the solid base of Championship experience would make him a clever addition for the Potters, but it remains to be seen if the links materialise into anything more concrete ahead of the new season.