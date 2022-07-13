Southampton midfielder on trial with League One side ahead of potential loan move

Southampton talent Kegs Chauke is currently training with Exeter City ahead of a possible loan move, it has emerged.

Exeter City are gearing up for the new season as they prepare to embark on League One football.

Matt Taylor is yet to make any new additions so far this summer, but it will be hoped that some fresh faces are to come with the Grecians looking light on the ground in some key areas.

Now, it has emerged that the League One new boys are casting their eyes over one potential signing this week.

As reported by Alfie House, Southampton youngster Chauke has linked up with Exeter City to train with the squad ahead of a possible loan. It is said that the trial is giving both the club and the player to get ‘a feel’ for one another before a potential temporary move to St. James’ Park ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

#SaintsFC’s Kegs Chauke is training with League One side Exeter City this week.#ECFC and player getting a feel for each other and making sure it’s the right next step for a potential loan. No done deal yet. It’s great to see such care taken over the 19-year-old’s future. — Alfie House (@AlfieHouseEcho) July 12, 2022

An area in need of strengthening…

Heading into the new season, it seems Taylor could do with another option or two in the middle of the park.

Kyle Taylor’s long-term injury means Timothee Dieng, Archie Collins and Harry Kite are the main central midfield options, with Matt Jay the sole option in attacking midfield too.

Chauke could be the player to help fill that gap. He can operate either as a central midfielder or a defensive midfielder and having made 43 appearances for Southampton’s B team, it could be the right time for the 19-year-old talent to test himself in the senior game out on loan.

He has made one first-team appearance for the Saints, playing 79 minutes in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town back in January 2021.