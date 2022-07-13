Sheffield Wednesday’s stance on in-demand midfielder revealed

Sheffield Wednesday ‘intend to reject’ Blackpool’s bid for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, reports YorkshireLive.

Reports yesterday revealed that Blackpool have made a bid for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dele-Bashiru, with Norwich City also interested.

The 21-year-old former Manchester City youngster sees his Owls contract expire next summer, and new Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is keen to take advantage of the midfielder’s contractual situation.

But YorkshireLive has revealed that the Owls intend to knock back Blackpool’s offer – Dom Howson writes that Sheffield Wednesday ‘do not wish to sell’ Dele-Bashiru this summer.

Dele-Bashiru featured 25 times in League One last season, scoring once and assisting once too.

He proved himself to be an exciting prospect and he’s clearly someone who the Owls and Darren Moore could look to build a squad around, so it’s understandable to hear that Wednesday aren’t keen on selling.

But with his contract out next summer it could give Moore and potential headache regarding Dele-Bashiru’s future, as the club surely won’t want to lose him for free next summer.

A new deal in the pipelines?

The best outcome for Wednesday here would be to secure fresh terms with Dele-Bashiru. The midfielder though will surely have ambitions of playing as high up in the English football pyramid as possible, so he might take some time – or take next season – to decide on his next move.

Blackpool could yet struggle in the second tier next time round, under new management and having had a very quiet summer.

Wednesday meanwhile could challenge for promotion once again after making some decent signings so far this summer, so Hillsborough could yet be a more attractive place for Dele-Bashiru to be playing his football.

It’s a difficult one to predict, but Dele-Bashiru is certainly a player with a bright future.