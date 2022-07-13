Report provides clarity on Brereton Diaz’s Blackburn Rovers future

Reports coming out of Chile say that Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has no offers to leave the club as of yet, suggesting that he’s likely to stay at Ewood Park for the time being.

Brereton Diaz, 23, was linked with a number of English and European clubs last season, and also going into this summer too.

The Chilean international saw a one-year contract extension triggered at the end of last season and so he’s contracted at Ewood Park for another season.

But whilst it looked likely that Rovers would try and cash in on Brereton Diaz this summer, there’s been no movement just yet.

Reports coming out of Chile (via Sport Witness) say that Brereton Diaz has no offers to leave the Championship club, suggesting that he’s likely to stay with Rovers for the time being.

A blow for Blackburn…

Brereton Diaz is certainly an asset for Blackburn Rovers. He established himself as one of the best strikers in the Championship last season, but if the club can’t sell him this summer then they run the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

That would be a huge blow for Rovers, especially given the fact that Brereton Diaz has consistently been valued at or around the £20million mark in reports.

It seems unlikely that Brereton Diaz would want to extend his stay at Ewood Park as well, with Rovers looking as though they might take a season to transition under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson after several key departures this summer.

It’s certainly a difficult situation for both Brereton Diaz and Blackburn, who kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v QPR later this month.