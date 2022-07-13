Released Middlesbrough man on trial with Lincoln City

Lincoln City have offered a trial period to free agent Connor Malley, according to Teesside Live.

Lincoln City started with Malley in midfield in their most recent pre-season friendly on Tuesday, and he played 60 minutes in the 6-0 defeat to Championship side Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old left Middlesbrough this summer after his contract came to an end. He had played four times in the first-team at the Riverside but is now in search of a new club after being released.

He has already had a trial at another club in pre-season, trying out for Huddersfield Town earlier this month, but the Terriers didn’t pursue their interest any further.

Lincoln City continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Sleaford Town tomorrow and it is unknown whether Malley will be given another shot to impress for the Imps.

Needs must for Malley…

Whatever happens over the coming weeks, this is looking like an increasingly testing time for Malley as he continues to try to prove himself in the hopes of landing a new club.

After being released by one Championship club and failing to impress another on trial, League One may be a more achievable goal, and he will want to impress enough to be offered a deal.

He is a strong passer and dribbler and is tidy on the ball. He can play as a central-midfielder or as a number 10 and so would be a strong addition to the Imps’ ranks if he can fulfil his potential.

Lincoln City ended up in the lower mid-table region last season, and will be looking for reinforcements this summer to improve on their 17th placed finish. The free agent market will allow Kennedy to strengthen in certain areas without the players demanding a transfer fee.