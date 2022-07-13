Portsmouth opt against free agent striker swoop

Portsmouth will not be offering trialist Jonathan Afolabi a deal at Fratton Park, it has been reported by The News.

Portsmouth are in dire need of a new striker. Currently, youngster Dan Gifford is the only natural striker on the books at Fratton Park.

The start of the new season is now just a matter of weeks away and it will be hoped at least one centre-forward will be through the doors by then. However, one man the League One side will not be bringing in is Afolabi.

Portsmouth brought the 22-year-old in on trial to take a look at him following his release from Scottish giants Celtic.

But now, The News has said that Pompey have opted against offering the Irishman a deal despite scoring the opening goal in their 2-0 win against Qatar SC during their pre-season training trip to Spain.

The decision means Afolabi’s search for a new club continues, as does Portsmouth’s hunt for new options at the top of the pitch.

A smart decision?

At 22, Afolabi certainly has the best years of his career ahead of him and having been coached by the likes of Celtic and Southampton as a youngster, he has been developing at a high level of the game.

That being said, the Dublin-born forward is yet to light it up on the senior stage.

Loan spells with Dundee, Ayr United, Airdrieonians and Dunfermline Athletic have yielded only 10 goals and four assists in 59 games.

Despite Portsmouth‘s desire to add more strikers to their ranks, it is better for Danny Cowley and co to remain patient to ensure they pick the right players to come on board ahead of the new season.