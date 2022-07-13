Portsmouth cast eyes over 26-year-old defender after Championship release

Portsmouth have handed free agent defender Terell Thomas a trial, with the 26-year-old featuring in the 0-0 draw against Championship outfit Bristol City.

Portsmouth haven’t been afraid to cast their eyes over the free agent market under Danny Cowley’s management.

A whole host of trialists came through the doors at Fratton Park last summer, some successful and some not, and that pattern has continued this summer. Now, The News has revealed trialist number eight to be former Reading defender Thomas.

The St. Lucian was let go by the Royals at the end of his deal upon the climax of last season and now, Pompey are taking a look at him.

Thomas played 51 minutes in the League One side’s 120-minute friendly against Bristol City, with the tie finishing goalless. It remains to be seen if he impressed enough to warrant a deal with Portsmouth though as he continues his search for another new club.

A worthwhile addition?

Pompey could certainly do with another addition at the heart of defence.

Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett are the only natural centre-backs left on the books at Fratton Park. Connor Ogilvie and Kieron Freeman filled in at the heart of defence when called upon last season and Zak Swanson has played there before, but more natural options are needed.

Thomas would be just that and he does have a good level of experience at League One level. He has played 89 times in the third tier across his career, with the vast majority of those coming while with AFC Wimbledon.

As a free agent, a swoop for Thomas would be low risk for Portsmouth, but it awaits to be seen if he has done enough to make a good impression.