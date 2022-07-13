‘One of the favourites’ – Can Derby County return to the Championship at the first time of asking? Prediction

Derby County can finally start to look to the future after David Clowes’ successful takeover of the club and new additions will have fans excited for the 2022/23 campaign.

Derby County‘s squad is still looking light in places but the calibre of their additions thus far certainly stands them in good stead for the new season.

Optimism is high at Pride Park following their takeover and the recent signings and here we discuss if the Rams can make an immediate return to the Championship.

James Ray

“Relief has turned to optimism among Derby County fans ahead of the new season, despite the loss of key players and Wayne Rooney.

“Their business to date has been seriously encouraging, with Conor Hourihane’s arrival the standout. However, the Rams will need to be all too aware of getting ahead of themselves in League One. Liam Rosenior is a promising young manager and could be the right man to lead them back to the Championship, but by no means will it be plain sailing.

“That said though, with a few more new signings, the Rams will surely be one of the favourites for promotion.”

Table prediction: 2nd

Luke Phelps

“The Rams are certainly going about their summer positively. But Sheffield Wednesday had a similar experience last time round, bringing in a lot of new players in the summer, but not really gelling until the second half of the season.

“Liam Rosenior has a huge task on his hands next season but fans should definitely be optimistic of a promotion push at least, given the calibre of some of their signings so far this summer.”

Table prediction: 4th

Tom Kelly-Hansford

“Derby County have started off their summer with the right intentions following an unfortunate relegation last year. Their additions look to be incredible coups for the third tier and it seems they haven’t been derailed by Wayne Rooney’s surprise departure.

“League One is a tough division however, and many big clubs have fallen victim to the third tier in recent years, but their squad currently looks too good to not make an immediate return to the Championship.”

Table prediction: 1st