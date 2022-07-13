‘On the right path’ – Where will Sunderland finish next season? Prediction

Sunderland are returning to the second tier but after a fairly quite summer in the transfer market, few know what to expect from the Black Cats.

Alex Neil though is an experience Championship manager and so Sunderland are in good hands.

But whether the Scot has the players capable of securing a comfortable finish next season, in what is looking like a fiercely competitive Championship roster, remains to be seen.

Here we predict where Sunderland will finish in the Championship next season…

Luke Phelps

“Sunderland certainly look to have a squad capable of fending off relegation from the Championship next time round, but I don’t think they’ll achieve much more than that in their first season back.

“The club is undergoing a long-term rebuild and so patience is needed. Sunderland maybe haven’t made as many signings this summer as people would’ve expected, but they’ll no doubt bring in some more names before the end of the window.

“If Ross Stewart can stay fit all next season then the Black Cats should achieve a comfortable-enough finish.”

Table prediction: 16th

Tom Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland finally look on the right path after years of discontent. Their summer so far has seen good money spent on young prospects and under the guidance of Alex Neil, many fans feel the sky’s the limit.

“Their squad looks a perfect mix of experience and youth. The Black Cats look too good to be drawn into a relegation battle, but there is still work to be done – 15th seems realistic for this year.”

Table prediction: 15th

James Ray

“Sunderland could do with some more fresh additions before the new season begins, but with Alex Neil in charge, they already stand in good stead ahead of their long-awaited Championship return.

“Dan Ballard is a really impressive signing for the Black Cats and could be a pivotal player next season and in the years to come.

“Of the three promoted sides, I predict Sunderland to perform the best and earn a solid finish towards the top-end of the bottom half.”

Table prediction: 13th