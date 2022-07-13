Nottingham Forest putting finishing touches on deal for Championship man, report reveals

Nottingham Forest are ‘putting the finishing touches’ on a £10million swoop for Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, according to the Telegraph.

O’Brien, 23, spent last season in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

The versatile midfielder featured 50 times across all competitions last year, scoring three and assisting a further three.

The young English prospect can adapt to play both an advanced midfield role or a more defensive role, making him a great player to have in your squad.

His natural ability is clear to see and his consistent performances helped the Terriers to a 3rd place finish last season.

Now, recent reports are suggesting Forest are confident a deal can be completed within the next 48 hours.

O’Brien missed the Terriers’ friendly Yesterday against Morecambe, amid rumours of his departure.

A big blow…

Following their playoff final defeat to Forest, Huddersfield Town fans were confident in their side’s chances this season.

However, their summer so far hasn’t exactly been plain sailing. A shock departure from head coach Carlos Corberan and now a possible move away for a star midfielder isn’t exactly what the Terriers would be wanting to deal with less than three weeks out from the opening day.

Whilst O’Brien making the switch to the Premier League would be a blow, it shouldn’t derail their season. The reported £10million fee could be invested back into their squad further improving their chances of success under Danny Schofield this season.

Given the proximity this deal is to the beginning of the new season, it will be hoped by supporters that their recruitment team have targets at the ready to fill O’Brien’s gap in the squad.

Huddersfield Town kick-start their season with a tough outing against Burnley on July 29th.