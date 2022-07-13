Nottingham Forest and Everton among clubs keen on Middlesbrough midfielder with £10m price tag, report claims

Middlesbrough are ‘braced’ to lose Marcus Tavernier this summer with all of Bournemouth, Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest keen, according to reports.

Tavernier, 23, is a graduate of the Middlesbrough youth academy and made his first-team debut for the club during the 2017/18 season.

Since, the central midfielder has featured 155 times for Boro in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

Last time round he featured in all but two of his side’s Championship fixtures whilst scoring five and assisting as many, becoming the target of a number of Premier League clubs in the process.

And now, an emerging report claims that Middlesbrough are expecting to lose Tavernier this summer, but that Chris Wilder’s side want £10million for the Englishman.

Bournemouth, Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are all said to be ‘weighing up bids’ for Tavernier.

A summer of money for Middlesbrough…

With Djed Spence closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur and now Tavernier being linked with a big-money move, this summer could become a lucrative one for Boro.

But with Spence’s move stalling and Tavernier seemingly nowhere near the exit as things stand, this money might not become available til January, or even next summer.

But it’s money nonetheless and if Boro can have another progressive season under Wilder next time round, then next summer they could really splash out in a bid to earn promotion.

Tavernier is a key player for Boro and £10million seems a little low for a young footballer with as much experience as him.

But that might just be a starting point and with so many teams reportedly keen, it could spark a bidding war.

Middlesbrough’s 2022/23 campaign starts with a home game v West Brom later this month.