Norwich City new boy hit with fresh injury blow

Norwich City‘s Isaac Hayden will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, manager Dean Smith has confirmed.

Hayden, 27, signed for Dean Smith’s side just over a month ago.

Joining from Newcastle United, Hayden adds experience and quality to a Canaries squad hoping to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old midfielder has featured for the Magpies in both the Championship and the top flight, but he has suffered hurdles along the way. Late last year, Hayden was subject to knee surgery that disrupted his campaign with Eddie Howe’s squad.

Now, Smith has admitted Hayden has undergone another operation on his knee and he expects he will be out until the early part of the campaign.

Speaking to Pink Un, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Isaac went to see a specialist yesterday.

“His knee had been swelling up, which I mentioned at the weekend. They flushed it out and I don’t expect to see him before the early part of the season.”

Smith went on to confirm the procedure was a success in a welcoming boost.

The road to recovery…

The former Arsenal man has the potential to seriously help Smith’s chances of success next year.

Hayden only managed 14 Premier League appearances last year and he will be desperate to get out on the pitch a lot more this time around.

He was a key part of Newcastle United’s promotion-winning campaign back in the 2016/17 season and was vital in helping them maintain their Premier League status, though the popular midfielder has now dropped down the pecking order on Tyneside.

Although the new setback wasn’t in the script, Hayden could yet play an important role at Carrow Road once he has record.

The Norwich City physio staff will be working extensively to try and get Hayden back out on the pitch as soon as it’s possible to do so safely as the opening game of the season against Cardiff City moves closer.