Norwich City man returns from trial after injury blow

Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken’s trial with Southend United is on hold for now after picking up a ‘little knock’, Shrimpers boss Kevin Maher has said.

Norwich City recruited McCracken from Hamilton Academical six years ago now, and he has remained in the Canaries’ youth ranks since.

The 22-year-old is still waiting on his senior debut for the club but he has featured extensively for both the U18s and U23s at Carrow Road.

McCracken has spent time with National League side Southend United recently ahead of a possible loan move to Roots Hall. However now, it has emerged that his trial stint with the Shrimpers is on hold for now.

Speaking with Echo News, Southend United boss Maher said McCracken has returned to Norwich City for treatment on a ‘little knock’.

He said that it is hoped the ‘keeper will be able to return to the club as they continue to cast their eyes over him.

“He’s gone back to Norwich to have something checked out,” Maher revealed.

“He’s got a little knock but hopefully he will be back in and we can have a look at him.”

At 22, it seems the time is right for McCracken to start playing senior football moving forward.

He has been a regular in the Canaries’ youth ranks but first-team football will open the door for the Scottish shot-stopper to take his game to the next level and further his development, be it at Carrow Road or out on loan elsewhere.

It will be hoped that the knock he has picked up can be treated quickly to allow McCracken to return to Southend United as Maher looks to bring the youngster in on loan ahead of their second season in the National League.