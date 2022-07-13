Newcastle United talent reveals position over possible loan exit amid West Brom, Stoke City links

Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson has told the club’s official website that he would be ‘happy’ to head out on loan again if needed amid reports of strong Championship interest.

Anderson, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers.

The Magpies academy product impressed with his performances in the Premier League 2 before earning himself a move to the League Two side. He managed eight goals and five assists in 21 outings for the Gas, playing a crucial role in their dramatic promotion.

Playing most of his football from an attacking midfield position, Anderson certainly has the potential to make it at the highest level, but he may need to be a bit more patience until he gets his chance.

The Athletic has reported that West Brom, Stoke City and Luton Town are interested in Anderson this summer and the Scotland U21 international has said he is open to a loan move away this summer if he can’t challenge Newcastle United’s senior squad.

Here’s what he said on the matter:

“I’ve got to try and compete for a place around the team and see how I can do.

“I think not trying too hard to do that (is important) – just do your stuff, and see if you catch an eye, and work as hard as you can. It’s kind of like a free hit – I’ll give it my best shot, and if they think I need another season out (on loan), I’m happy to do that. Whatever’s best for me.

“I’d say for me, probably playing games is the most important thing, to be honest – carrying on my run that I have, and just trying to keep striving.

“Hopefully that’s here, or if it’s somewhere else on loan, I’ll be giving it my all.”

Newcastle United’s squad is becoming stronger and in turn, promising players like Anderson may have to wait for a chance to break through, so a loan move away could allow him to develop whilst potentially catching the eye of Magpies’ coaches.

A sensible decision?

After such a fruitful spell with Bristol Rovers, it makes sense for Anderson to maintain the momentum he has gathered by continuing to play regular senior football moving forward, be it with Newcastle United or elsewhere.

Starring in League Two is one thing, but a step up to the Championship with one of West Brom, Stoke City, Luton Town or someone else would be a real jump in quality for Anderson.

A loan could be his best option and after a strong stay at the Memorial Stadium, it will be intriguing to see how he fares if he ends up in the second tier.