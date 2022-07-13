‘My understanding…’ – Reporter reveals main obstacle in Tottenham’s pursuit of Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridges says ‘talks are still continuing’ between Tottenham and Middlesbrough over a deal for Djed Spence, with a fee still being agreed.

Spence, 21, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Featuring at right wing-back, Spence registered 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring three and assisting five.

The Middlesbrough youngster was phenomenal for Forest as they earned promotion back to the Premier League and his performances caught the interest of Tottenham Hotspur in particular who have been chasing a deal for quite some time.

Last week it was reported the deal was as good as done, but Bridges claims that isn’t the case. Speaking on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily), he said:

“Talks are still continuing and I know there were reports last week that a deal is extremely close, my understanding is it wasn’t.

“I know that both clubs would like to get this done as soon as possible, I think the player would like to join Tottenham, he’s made that very clear to his representatives and Middlesbrough that he wants to join Tottenham, but a fee is still being discussed and we’re not yet at the end of this transfer.”

Bridges’ latest claims suggest Spurs fans may have to wait a little longer to secure this signing.

Unwanted delay…

Chris Wilder will be tasked with mounting a promotion push next season, building on his side’s 7th place finish last time out.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs, the Teesside club’s summer transfer window will be crucial in building a squad capable of making the next step forward.

Boro competed without Spence last year and they certainly can again, however they are yet to make any additions to their right-back spot and it’s something that probably should be considered before deadline day.

The 2022/23 season is set to be competitive and those hoping for promotion will need a large squad to deal with the relentless demands of the second tier.

As soon as Spence departs the club, Wilder can put the reported £15million to good use and strengthen other aspects of his side.

The Championship season begins in less than three weeks and Boro kick-start their campaign with a game against West Brom on July 30th.