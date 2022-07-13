Liverpool defender makes permanent EFL move

Liverpool’s 21-year-old centre-back Tom Clayton has completed a permanent move to Swindon Town, it has been confirmed.

Swindon Town‘s new boss Scott Lindsey has wasted no time in making his mark on the squad since Ben Garner’s departure.

Cian Harries, Reece Devine, Tyrese Shade, Jacob Wakeling, Oscar Massey, Ciaran Brennan (loan) and Sol Brynn (loan) have all made their way to the County Ground. Now, new addition number eight has been announced.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, promising defender Clayton has signed from Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Scottish talent signs on a permanent basis after the Robins came to an agreement over an undisclosed fee. Clayton’s deal runs through until the summer of 2024 after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the League Two side.

Lindsey’s recruitment…

Looking at the additions Swindon Town have made to date, it’s clear to see the profile of player Lindsey is keen to work with.

Welsh defender Harries is the oldest of the new signings at 25, with forward Massey the youngest at 16. The Robins will be hoping that their new boss can develop the new talents at the County Ground as they build for the long-term under their new boss.

Clayton could prove to be a shrewd buy for the Robins. He has spent his entire career in Liverpool’s youth academy, featuring heavily for their U18s and U23s while operating in a number of roles.

The left-footed talent can play as a centre-back or defensive midfielder and has the leadership qualities and potential to become an important player for Swindon Town in the years to come.