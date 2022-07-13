Lenihan in, Giles in – Is this Middlesbrough’s strongest starting XI as things stand?

Middlesbrough have added three new players to their ranks already this summer, ahead of what looks to be an exciting season for Chris Wilder’s side.

Wilder will oversee his first summer window at the club and has not been hesitant in getting new players through the door.

It is expected to be a season of transition for Boro with plenty of incomings and outgoings. Including those released, 15 players have departed and so they will be desperate to sign even more players having brought in three so far.

But with the new season just a couple of weeks away, what is Middlesbrough’s current strongest XI?

The Teessiders have allowed six goalkeepers to leave the club this summer. Last season’s number one Joe Lumley is the highest profile exit, joining Reading on a season-long loan. Dejan Stojanovic and Jacob Bulmer have left permanently, with young trio Zach Hemming, Sol Brynn and Max Metcalfe also leaving on loan.

As things stand Boro have new signing Luke Roberts and last season’s back-up Luke Daniels at their disposal between the sticks. Wilder is looking for another keeper to add to their ranks but Roberts looks to have the number one jersey for the time being.

Middlesbrough will likely play a 3-5-2 formation and so Isaiah Jones will continue at right wing-back with Dael Fry and Paddy McNair occupying two of the three centre-back slots.

Wilder has stated that McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel will compete for the right centre-back position, and so new signings Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles should play on the left side of defence at centre-back and left wing-back.

In midfield, Boro could utilise the experience of Jonny Howson, but there has been plenty of talk surrounding Riley McGree in pre-season. Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier are less likely to drop out to accommodate McGree, but expect rotation in this department next season.

Up front is where there will be changes in the coming weeks. Three of Boro’s five strikers last season were on loan and so have since exited the club, leaving just Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore. Both Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom are due to depart and so Wilder will need new forwards in as quickly as possible.

As it stands, this could be Middlesbrough’s strongest starting XI: