Leeds United credited with an interest in Burnley ace

Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet.

Cornet, 25, shone for Burnley in the Premier League last season, scoring nine goals in 25 outings for the club but being unable to prevent them from relegation into the Championship.

Since, the Clarets ace has been linked with a number of clubs with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Fulham being the most recent teams to be linked with a summer move.

Now though, reports (via MOT Leeds News) say that Cornet is now an option for Leeds United – another recent report from LeedsLive backs this up, saying that Cornet is an ‘option’ for the Yorkshire club this summer.

Cornet is said to have a £17.5million release clause following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, but the player isn’t thought to be pushing for a move away from Turf Moor this summer.