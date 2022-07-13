Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls keen on Birmingham City man, midfielder wanted by Championship club + more

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a successful transfer window so far, bringing in a high calibre of players.

The Owls are nowhere near finished though as they continue to gear up ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Blackpool have made a bid for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, as per Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre Live, 12.07.22, 18:24). Sky Sports stated that Blackpool have submitted a bid to try and sign the 21-year-old and Norwich City are monitoring the situation.

A previous report from The Star revealed that the Owls are considering a new deal for Dele-Bashiru as the former Manchester City man enters the final year of his contract.

Yorkshire Live have reported that Sheffield Wednesday ‘intend to reject’ Blackpool’s bid for Dele-Bashiru. The report says that the Owls ‘do not wish to sell’ the 21-year-old despite him potentially being a free agent next summer.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Birmingham City striker Keyendrah Simmonds, as per The Star. The Owls face competition though from League One rivals MK Dons and Oxford United though.

The report claims that Moore wants to sign Simmonds to bring down the average age of his squad. The report also tells us that a transfer fee may not be required to acquire Simmonds as the 21-year-old only has one year left on his deal at St Andrews.

Owls midfielder Alex Hunt is attracting interest from League Two, as per The Star. Hunt spent the first-half of last season on loan at Grimsby Town where he made 19 appearances. The 22-year-old then moved to Oldham Athletic for the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign where he featured 13 times.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2022/23 campaign begins with a home fixture against Portsmouth later this month.