Hull City set to announce striker signing in the next 24 hours

Hull City are expected to announce the signing of striker Oscar Estupinan in the next 24 hours, it has been reported by Hull Live.

Estupinan, 25, spent last season in Portugal’s top tier with Vitoria Guimaraes.

The Colombian striker featured in 33 games across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further three.

He has previously enjoyed success in Columbia, Ecuador and Turkey too, though he is currently without a club.

Now though, it has been said that the Tigers are set to sign Estupinan on a free transfer, making him their sixth addition so far this summer. The Hull Live report states an announcement is expected within the next 24 hours.

Doğukan Sinik’s move to England is still awaiting a work permit after an agreement was struck for the Turkish winger.

The only way is up…

It’s safe to say Hull City are enjoying a successful first summer transfer window under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

The Tigers have had one of the best windows in the second tier so far and it will be hoped that the signings can help fire Shota Arveladze’s side up the Championship after last season’s 19th place finish.

Estupinan’s arrival could play an important role in their bid to rise up the Championship table. His aerial prowess could make him a nuisance for defenders, often looking to bring other players into the attack before getting into the box himself.

The sooner the 25-year-old can link up with Arveladze’s squad the better and he can begin to settle into his new surroundings before the start of the new season.

Hull City begin their new campaign with a game against Bristol City on July 30th.