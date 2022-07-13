Huddersfield Town’s stance emerges on possible move for Middlesbrough, Norwich City target

Huddersfield Town are not in the market for a romantic reunion with Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy, Yorkshire Live has moved to clarify.

Huddersfield Town were among the sides mentioned in links with a move for Mooy ahead of the new season.

The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath stated on Monday that the Terriers were alongside Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Swansea City, Birmingham City and others in eyeing a swoop for the midfielder following his departure from Shanghai Port.

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is set to return to England as a free agent after leaving Shanghai Port FC. Host of Championship clubs interested including #Boro #NorwichCity #SwanseaFC #Birmingham ex club Huddersfield and others — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 11, 2022

However, Yorkshire Live has now stated that the club are not interested in bringing Mooy back to the John Smith’s Stadium.

It is said that the former Huddersfield Town favourite is not on the club’s list of transfer targets despite his situation.

Missing a trick?

While the Terriers aren’t looking to bring back Mooy, the 31-year-old could prove to be a clever addition for any of the other clubs keen.

The Sydney-born star’s creativity in the middle of the park saw him become a Championship standout previously and he made a good impression in the Premier League too. He can operate in any midfield role, be it in behind the striker, as a number eight or as a deep-lying playmaker, with his ability from set-piece situations making him a constant threat.

Huddersfield Town are already pretty well-stocked in the middle of the park, with David Kasumu bolstering their ranks this summer.

However, following the loss of Carlos Corberan, the Terriers could do with having some life breathed back into them, and the return of a firm favourite in the form of Mooy would certainly help do that.

Yorkshire Live’s report seemingly opens the door for others to swoop in though as Mooy eyes a return to England.