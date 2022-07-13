Hartlepool United boss reveals position over rumoured pursuit of MK Dons, Crawley Town linked ace

Hartlepool United are among the multiple sides to have been credited with interest in McPake ahead of the new season.

A report from Football Insider claimed the Pools are alongside Crawley Town, Stevenage, Queen’s Park and Dundee in the race for the forward. MK Dons were linked earlier this month (The Daily Record, Transfer news Live, 07.07.22, 19:43) too as a summer loan move beckons for the young Scot.

Now, amid the continued speculation, Hartley has addressed the links.

Speaking with the Hartlepool Mail, the Hartlepool United manager has said he is aware of the rumours but the club have never spoken about McPake as a potential target. Here’s what he had to say:

“That’s one which keeps coming up but it’s not one we’ve actually spoken about.

“He keeps getting linked with us. But that’s about as far as it goes.”

Are the Pools right to look elsewhere?

Hartley is in need of more players at the top of the pitch, and as it stands, Jake Hastie is the only forward to arrive this summer.

However, their funds would be better spent on other players rather than McPake. He looked promising during a loan stay with Harrogate Town and he could yet maximise his potential and enjoy a strong career, but after difficult loan spells with Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers, the Pools will be wise to look elsewhere.

It certainly seems as though McPake isn’t short of options though and if someone can get the best out of him they could have an exciting forward on their hands.

However, it won’t be Hartley that is tasked with that after his dismissal of links with the Rangers talent.