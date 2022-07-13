Fresh update shared as Liverpool try to finalise transfer deal with Blackburn Rovers

Liverpool are ‘continuing talks’ with Blackburn Rovers over a deal for Ben Davies, reports Daily Mail.

Alan Nixon revealed this week that Blackburn Rovers are keen on signing Davies this summer.

The former Preston North End favourite has endured a torrid time at Anfield having yet to make his debut for the club following his 2021 move.

Now, a fresh report from Daily Mail has revealed that Liverpool and Blackburn remain in dialogue over a potential move for Davies, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side having very limited options in defence.

Darragh Lenihan has left and Jan Paul van Hecke has returned to parent club Brighton, leaving the in-demand Danial Ayala and Scott Wharton as Rovers’ only central defensive options.

Davies would be a keen signing for Rovers, who’ve had a quiet summer so far. And Davies has had a subdued start to pre-season too having been omitted from Liverpool’s summer preparations in Thailand.

A good fit?

Davies proved himself to be one of the most well-rounded centre-backs in the Football League whilst at Preston. He’s got all the traits of an old school defender but he also boasts a lot of ball-playing qualities too.

He was a useful player for Sheffield United last season, featuring 22 times in the league but struggling with injury throughout.

But if he can find a new, permanent home, then he can get his career back on track after his difficult spell at Anfield.

He remains a good player at a 26 years old, he’s still got plenty of years left ahead of him. For Rovers, it’d be a really keen signing, but they certainly need a few more new faces if they’re to achieve a comfortable finish under Tomasson next time round.