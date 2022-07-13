European giants showing interest in Barnsley ace

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Barnsley‘s Callum Styles is a player of interest for Olympiacos.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence after impressive performances for the Tykes despite relegation last season and promptly earning a call-up to the Hungary national team.

Styles was born in Bury but qualified for Marco Rossi’s side through his Grandmother and debuted in a 1-0 defeat to Serbia.

The utility man joined the Oakwell-based club from the Shakers in 2018 and flourished while being used in numerous roles across the pitch, helping them to the Championship playoffs in 2021.

A host of Premier League sides are reportedly interested in luring Styles away from the Tykes this summer, but a move away from the club has yet to come to fruition.

Michael Duff will hope to keep hold of a crucial asset that made 46 appearances, scoring on three occasions and assisting twice.

Olympiacos are the current Greek Super League champions, and they will hold high expectations coming into the next campaign as they look to hold onto their crown.

Thrylos also have a chance to play in the Champions League should they successfully navigate the qualifying rounds, with a two-legged tie against Maccabi Haifa occurring later this month.

The step-up to competing for trophies and Europe will be a big ask for Styles, who has only faced the domestic hardship of English football but has proven his ability on my occasions.

Styles’ versatility should help him adapt should he choose to move to Athens, having shown he can play anywhere down the left flank and has featured in a preferred central midfield role.

The Hungarian international would be an enormous loss for the Tykes, but a chance to perform under Pedro Martins and expand his horizons in Europe will be attractive.