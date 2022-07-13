‘Doesn’t look as strong as others’ – Will West Brom make the top-six next season? Prediction

West Brom struggled upon their return to the Championship last season, but hopes are high ahead of the next.

Steve Bruce has lured Jed Wallace and John Swift to The Hawthorns and they make for two of the most impressive signings in the Championship so far this summer.

But the Baggies still have a lot of work to do before the start of the new season.

Here we discuss whether or not West Brom have what it takes to secure a top-six finish next season…

Luke Phelps

“For West Brom, whether or not they’ll make a top-six finish next season depends on what business they can do in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

“They have a good squad – a really good midfield with Swift and Wallace having joined and Daryl Dike who, on his day, can be the best striker in the division.

“But there’s still some areas which need improving before the start of next season and time is quickly running out for Bruce to get some new signings across the line.

“With other teams having done a bit more business, I think the Baggies will just miss out on the top-six next time round.”

Table prediction: 9th

Tom Kelly-Hansford

“Steve Bruce has now had a full summer with his side. West Brom have made some good additions, but Bruce has admitted he needs more to have success.

“Bruce’s experience of earning promotion may prove a catalyst for the Baggies’ chances this season, but he can only manage what’s in front of him and, at the moment, the West Brom squad doesn’t look as strong as others who are hoping to push for the top-six.”

Table prediction: 8th

James Ray

“West Brom were a side craving creativity last season and the additions of John Swift and Jed Wallace will satisfy that need.

“A defensive midfielder, a new centre-back and potentially another striker wouldn’t go amiss, and with those additions, the Baggies could be a squad capable of fighting for promotion. However, I just don’t have faith that Steve Bruce is the man to lead the club back to the Premier League.

“They could fight for the play-offs, but as things stand, it could be another difficult season at The Hawthorns.”

Table prediction: 9th