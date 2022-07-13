Danny Cowley opens up on Portsmouth star’s absence from pre-season friendly squad

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said winger Marcus Harness was left out of the squad for their pre-season friendly against Bristol City as a precautionary measure.

Harness, 26, featured in 44 games across all competitions last season.

The versatile forward can play anywhere across the front line, or in behind the striker, making him a great squad player to have.

The Coventry-born attacker scored 12 goals and assisted seven throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Formerly of Burton Albion, Harness has impressed Championship sides with his third-tier performances and reports with Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers emerged again last month.

Amid the speculation, Harness’ absence from Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Bristol City led to questions from supporters. However, Cowley has said there is nothing to read into regarding his absence. He told The News:

“He [Harness] trained in the end. I think we had a group that trained.

“When you’re in this time of pre-season, there was a few today – Sean [Raggett] would have played had there been a match, Joe [Morrell] would have played had there been a game – but they’ve had a really heavy load and it’s always our aim to err on the side of caution at this time of year.”

A key role to play…

Portsmouth had a disappointing league campaign last time out.

Cowley’s side failed to live up to the playoff expectations set on them by many and they’ll be hoping this year they can right the wrongs and mount a promotion push. Harness may well have an important role to play in the fight to rise up the League One table, so it will be hoped that he can remain on board for the upcoming campaign.

If he was to end up heading for pastures new, Pompey would need to land a replacement quickly given that their goal threat is already limited due to the lack of a senior striker.

There are now less than three weeks to go until the start of the new campaign and teams are running out of time to apply their finishing touches to the squad before the opening day of the 2022/23 season.