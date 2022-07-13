Charlton Athletic open to selling 28-year-old amid transfer interest

Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey could be allowed to make a summer exit amid interest from elsewhere, the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic brought Forster-Caskey to The Valley back in January 2017, snapping him up from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Since then, the midfielder has notched up 13 goals and 19 assists for the Addicks in 115 games. He only extended his stay with the club earlier this summer, keeping him on board until the end of next season. However, the door could be open for him to move on ahead of the new campaign.

As per a report from the South London Press, interest has emerged in the 28-year-old and amid the battle for regular game time, Forster-Caskey could head for the exit door.

It is said that a move isn’t guaranteed and he isn’t officially available for transfer, but he is free to explore the interest in his services.

Game time unlikely?

A departure for Forster-Caskey could be one that splits opinions.

Ben Garner now has the likes of Conor McGrandles, George Dobson, Scott Fraser, Alex Gilbey, Sean Clare and Albie Morgan all available as options in the middle of the park, so he is well-stocked in that area. That said though, the Southend-on-Sea-born midfielder has attributes that could still be of use to the Addicks.

Injury has limited his involvement in recent times but Forster-Caskey’s technical ability may well be missed in the middle of the park if he does head for an exit.

However, if Garner can’t guarantee the midfielder regular game time, a fresh start elsewhere may well suit everyone involved.