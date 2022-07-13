Cardiff City set to snap up released Liverpool man

Sheyi Ojo is set to sign fir Cardiff City after his release from Liverpool, reports Daily Mail.

Ojo, 25, is a free agent after leaving Liverpool earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old spent seven years in the Reds’ first-team after breaking through their youth academy, but only racked up eight Premier League appearances in total.

He’s spent the last few seasons out on loan, spending the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign with Cardiff City where he impressed in the Championship, and then with Millwall last time round.

Now though, Daily Mail has revealed that Ojo is set to re-sign for Cardiff City on a free transfer having undergone a medical – he’s set to sign a three-year deal with the Bluebirds.