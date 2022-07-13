Burnley join race to sign left-back, €4m price tag mentioned

Doumbia, 25, spent last season playing his football in France’s top tier.

The former Ivory Coast international featured in 28 games for Angers last season from both left-back and left-midfield.

His performances helped guide his side to a 14th place finish and have caught interest from England.

The Blues registered their interest in Doumbia last week with Union Berlin and French giants Oympique Lyon in the race for the €4million-rated player.

Vincent Kompany’s side have now joined the race as they look to add depth to the left hand side of their recently relegated squad.

A tough battle to win…

With a number of sides now interested in Doumbia it is going to be a tough fight to win his signature.

Burnley will be hoping to make an immediate return to the Premier League with Birmingham City hoping to improve on a 20th place finish last time out.

The two Football League sides will struggle however in a race with top tier German and France sides in the mix.

It’s possible Doumbia’s destination this summer will depend on assurances including game time, but the potential of European football at Lyon may give them an edge this summer.

Kompany is preparing for his first year as a manager in England and his side have started on the right foot. Their window so far has seen quality added with the likes of Scott Twine and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, but the recent departure of prospect Nathan Collins could mean extra additions are sought after.

It won’t be the end of the world for the Clarets if they don’t win the race for Doumbia, but supporters will be hoping their side have a number of avenues to explore should this one not come off.